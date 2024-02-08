Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Pro-India Leader Defeats Maldives President Muizzu's Party in Male Mayoral Polls Amid Diplomatic Row

President Mohamed Muizzu received a major setback after his party was brutally defeated by a pro-Indian opposition leader in the Male Mayoral election.

Digital Desk
President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu
President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu | Image:AP
Male - Amid the brewing diplomatic row between India and Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu received a major setback after his party was brutally defeated by a pro-Indian opposition leader in the Male Mayoral election. The pro-India leader named Adam Azim garnered a landslide victory and became the new Mayor of Male. The opposition leader belonging to the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) won the elections on Saturday and assumed the office held by Muizzu until very recently. Last year, the Maldivian president resigned from the position to contest presidential elections last year.

The MDP is led by pro-India former president Mohammad Solih who was defeated by the pro-China leader in the presidential elections. According to local media reports, Azim took a huge lead with 5,303 votes.  Meanwhile, his rival Aishath Azima Shakoor of Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) got 3,301 votes in the elections. As per the reports, the poll was marked by low turnout, however, the victory is now seen as a major revival of the political fortunes of the MDP. It is important to note that the pro-India party still holds the majority in the parliament.   

The tensions behind the scenes

The Mayoral polls were held in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading to a major diplomatic row with India. The ministers garnered backlash after they particularly criticised the Indian premier's visit to Lakshadweep island. Following the backlash, Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third. Meanwhile, Muizzu returned to Maldives on Saturday after a five-day state visit to China.  During his high-profile visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

