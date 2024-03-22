×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Korean 'Kate-gate'? South Korean First Lady's Absence Sparks Speculation

The first lady's absence from a 2024 ceremony commemorating the 1 March Independence Movement was described as "unprecedented".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kim Keon-hee and Yoon Suk Yeol
Kim Keon-hee and Yoon Suk Yeol | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The prolonged absence of South Korea’s first lady, Kim Keon-hee, from public life has stirred speculation and raised questions across the East Asian nation, drawing comparisons to similar concerns over Kate Middleton's whereabouts in the UK.

Ms. Kim's retreat from public engagements for the past several months has fueled rumors and conjecture, with many attributing her absence to a scandal involving a luxury Dior bag and the upcoming general elections in April.

Advertisement

South Korean 1st lady hasn't been since in public since December 2023

The 51-year-old first lady, known for her active role in South Korean politics since her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, assumed office in 2022, has not been seen in public since December 2023, during a visit to the Netherlands alongside President Yoon.

Advertisement

Her last high-profile appearance was alongside the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Kate, during their state visit to Britain, where she was photographed wearing a grey long coat participating in various engagements.

However, the Dior bag scandal erupted during this period, causing a significant political uproar and denting President Yoon's approval ratings, as spy camera footage suggested that the first lady had received the luxury pouch as a gift, violating anti-graft legislation.

Advertisement

An attempt to pour water on the controversy?

Experts suggest that Ms. Kim's disappearance from public view could be a strategic move by the ruling party ahead of the upcoming elections, aiming to mitigate controversies and maximize electoral support.

Advertisement

According to Sojin Lim, a senior lecturer in Korean studies, who spoke with The Independent, such decisions are not uncommon during election periods, especially when first ladies are embroiled in scandals or issues of political significance.

The first lady's absence from a 2024 ceremony commemorating the 1 March Independence Movement was described as "unprecedented," marking a departure from the tradition where every first lady has attended since 1998.

Advertisement

Here is what else you need to know

Aside from the Dior bag controversy, Ms. Kim's roles and responsibilities have come under scrutiny following allegations of stock manipulation predating her marriage to President Yoon in 2012, as well as accusations of academic plagiarism.

Advertisement

Despite calls for investigation and a bill passed by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, President Yoon utilized his veto power to block the bill in December, further adding to the controversies surrounding the first lady.

The situation surrounding Ms. Kim's absence continues to evolve, leaving South Korean citizens and political observers alike speculating about the future implications for both her and President Yoon's administration.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranbir Kapoor

Ramayan Update

a minute ago
accident

Kanpur Accident

a minute ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

3 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

5 minutes ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

5 minutes ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

6 minutes ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

7 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

7 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

7 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

9 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

10 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

10 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

10 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

11 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

11 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

16 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo