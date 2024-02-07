Advertisement

In a unique and opulent ceremony, billionaire sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has been sworn in as Malaysia's new king under the country's distinctive rotating monarchy system. The 65-year-old monarch, who rules the state of Johor, brings a staggering $5.7 billion to the throne, encompassing a fleet of private jets, hundreds of cars, and a unique feature – his own private army.

Sultan Ibrahim, one of the country's wealthiest individuals, boasts a family fortune estimated at least $5.7 billion, with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, mining, telecommunications, and palm oil. While he is the ruler of Johor, his influence extends beyond Malaysia's borders.

Here is what you need to know

His empire includes over 300 luxury cars, including one rumored to be a gift from Adolf Hitler. The sultan also possesses a fleet of private jets, notably a gold-and-blue Boeing 737, making him a monarch of considerable opulence. Unique to him is the ownership of a private army, a condition set for Johor to join modern-day Malaysia after gaining independence from Britain in 1957.

Sultan Ibrahim will be the 17th monarch

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath of office and signed the instrument of proclamation in a ceremony attended by other royal families, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and lawmakers in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system involves a rotating kingship among the hereditary royals of nine states, and Sultan Ibrahim will serve a five-year term as the 17th king.

Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the king's role in Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim has indicated a hands-on approach. In an interview with the Singapore Straits Times, he expressed a commitment to tackling corruption and promoting unity, declaring his intent not to be a "puppet king" during his tenure.

Notably, Sultan Ibrahim assumes the throne amid a corruption crackdown in Malaysia, which has ensnared prominent political figures. As the nominal head of the government and armed forces, the monarch is also revered as the protector of Islam and Malay tradition. Sultan Ibrahim's reign promises to be marked by his unique blend of opulence, influence, and a commitment to active governance.