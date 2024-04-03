×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 07:53 IST

Taiwan Earthquake Strongest in 25yrs, Triggers Panic Among Residents; Several Buildings Collapsed

Japanese agency said that the first wave of the tsunami is believed to have already arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

Reported by: Digital Desk
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Taipei: A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday, April 3, rocking the entire island and leading to collapsing buildings. The quake could be felt in the capital Taipei. However, Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 but the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.

Following this jolt, Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) after the quake hit at 7:58 am (local time). Later, the agency said that the first wave of the tsunami is believed to have already arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

Local media reports showed buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.  

(With Inputs from AP)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 06:36 IST

