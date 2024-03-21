×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Taiwan Detects 32 Chinese Warplanes, 5 Navy Vessels Around Island in 24 Hours

Top security official recommended President Tsai Ing-wen, to not visit the South China Sea amid possible risk to her flight given Beijing's presence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes
Image used for representation | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taipei City: The Taiwanese Defence Ministry on Thursday detected 32 Chinese military aircraft and 5 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) as of 6 am around the island.

The aircraft detected marks to be the second-highest number this year.

Advertisement

Of these 32 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 20 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the country's southwestern, southeastern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry said in a statement.

"Monitored the situation and employed CAP (Combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it added.

Advertisement

Following this incident, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen recommended President Tsai Ing-wen, to not visit the South China Sea amid possible risk to her flight given Beijing's presence.

In late January and February this year, the island country detected 33 Chinese Warplanes, the highest number so far this year.

Advertisement

The self-governed country, Taiwan, had accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the Taiwanese.

Taiwan, China, and the Philippines are among those who have claimed parts of the South China Sea. However, since the beginning of this year, Beijing and Manila have had several clashes in the region. Earlier this month, the Philippines slammed Beijing for its 'dangerous manoeuvres' in the disputed region which injured at least four Filipino crew members.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

a few seconds ago
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

2 minutes ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique

2 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

2 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

4 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

6 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

7 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

8 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

9 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

12 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

13 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

17 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

19 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

20 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

22 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo