Taiwan Detects 32 Chinese Warplanes, 5 Navy Vessels Around Island in 24 Hours

Taipei City: The Taiwanese Defence Ministry on Thursday detected 32 Chinese military aircraft and 5 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) as of 6 am around the island.

The aircraft detected marks to be the second-highest number this year.

Of these 32 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 20 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the country's southwestern, southeastern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry said in a statement.

"Monitored the situation and employed CAP (Combat air patrol) aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities," it added.

Following this incident, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen recommended President Tsai Ing-wen, to not visit the South China Sea amid possible risk to her flight given Beijing's presence.

In late January and February this year, the island country detected 33 Chinese Warplanes, the highest number so far this year.

The self-governed country, Taiwan, had accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the Taiwanese.

Taiwan, China, and the Philippines are among those who have claimed parts of the South China Sea. However, since the beginning of this year, Beijing and Manila have had several clashes in the region. Earlier this month, the Philippines slammed Beijing for its 'dangerous manoeuvres' in the disputed region which injured at least four Filipino crew members.

