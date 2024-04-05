×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

2 Indians Reported Missing After Taiwan's Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Are 'Safe' Now: MEA

The two Indians- a man and a woman were at Taroko Gorge, among the group of 50 people travelling in four minibuses who went missing after the quake.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Taiwan Earthquake
Taiwan Earthquake | Image:AP
New Delhi: Two Indian nationals who were reported missing amid Taiwan's strongest earthquake in the last 25 years have been reported to be safe, External Affairs of Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, Jaiswal said, "According to our information, we were unable to contact two Indians after the earthquake, but now we have been able to contact them and they are safe."

The two Indians- a man and a woman were at Taroko Gorge, among the group of 50 people travelling in four minibuses, who were on their way to a hotel in Taorko National Park went missing after the quake, as per media reports.

Taiwan, a home to thousands of Indians on April 3 was hit by a 7.5 magnitude quake that claimed the lives of nine people and injured over 1,000. Furthermore, there were no other reports of Indians being affected by the quake that struck there offshore on Wednesday morning.

Expressing condolences, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it."


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

