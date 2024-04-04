Almost 100 buildings also violently shook the capital city Taipei and prompted tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. | Image:AP

Taipei: The number of people injured in a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, crosses 1,000, though the death toll as of now remains steady at nine. Furthermore, 48 people including 42 hotel workers are missing.

The fire department said that the number of injuries had reached 1,038.

Almost 100 buildings also violently shook the capital city of Taipei and prompted tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines.

On Thursday, a helicopter service rescued six people who were trapped in a mining area, the fire department said.

The railway line to Hualien also re-opened ahead of schedule on Thursday, though one of the rural stations north of Hualien city remains closed due to damage, the railway administration said.

The recent quake has been regarded as the strongest earthquake since 7.6 magnitude in September 1999, which claimed the lives of nearly 2,400 people.