×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Taiwan Earthquake: Nurses' Heroic Efforts Protect Newborns in Hospital | WATCH

In the video, the 3-4 medical professionals can be seen preventing the cots from colliding with each other until the tremors stop.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Taiwan Earthquake: Nurses' Heroic Efforts Protect Newborns in Hospital
Taiwan Earthquake: Nurses' Heroic Efforts Protect Newborns in Hospital | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A video showing several Taiwanese nurses protecting newborn babies at a hospital in Taiwan after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island country on Wednesday.

The video shared on social media platform X  shows the nurses holding baby cots together to ensure that all newborn infants are safe. In the video, the 3-4 medical professionals can be seen preventing the cots from colliding with each other until the tremors stop.

Advertisement

A user named Matin Khan shared the video with the caption, " Taiwanese nurses protecting babies during earthquake.This is one of the most beautiful video I have seen today on internet.Hatts off to these brave ladies. #Taiwan #Tsunami  #TaiwanEarthquake #earthquake."

The video was posted on Thursday, April 4. It has over 197K views, 2.2K likes and 487 retweets.

'Hats Off to These Brave Ladies': Netizens React to Heroic Efforts

A user commented, "They are so brave."

Meanwhile, another commented, "Taiwanese nurses are superheroes in scrubs! Protecting babies during an earthquake takes a special kind of courage and care. My heart is full watching this video."

One user said, "Their reaction exemplifies their training and dedication, more importantly is display their talent for caring and protection of others in harms way. #howtospottalent."

Lauding their efforts, one netizen said, "Heroes really don't need capes."

Furthermore, one said, "Salute to these ladies committed to duties of saving new born during most difficult time of their lifetime."

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Viral Pho

a minute ago
Racer Akshay Gupta with Adrenalin Motorsport's BMW car in 2023

Nürburgring Serie 2024

a minute ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's strong growth

a minute ago
SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Ayurveda product market

3 minutes ago
RBI e-rupee expansion

RBI to expand e-Rupee

4 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala's Baby Shower

5 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;

Fire

8 minutes ago
Marico Q4 revenue

Marico revenue growth

11 minutes ago
Republic

RBI MPC meeting

12 minutes ago
Byju's loan breach

Byju's crisis

14 minutes ago
Dead body

Somali Man Kills GF

16 minutes ago
Shoma Sen

Shoma Kanti Sen

28 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

31 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Photos

33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's career hattrick

38 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins on Dhoni

an hour ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World17 hours ago

  4. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo