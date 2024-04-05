Taiwan Earthquake: Nurses' Heroic Efforts Protect Newborns in Hospital

Advertisement

New Delhi: A video showing several Taiwanese nurses protecting newborn babies at a hospital in Taiwan after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island country on Wednesday.

The video shared on social media platform X shows the nurses holding baby cots together to ensure that all newborn infants are safe. In the video, the 3-4 medical professionals can be seen preventing the cots from colliding with each other until the tremors stop.

A user named Matin Khan shared the video with the caption, " Taiwanese nurses protecting babies during earthquake.This is one of the most beautiful video I have seen today on internet.Hatts off to these brave ladies. #Taiwan #Tsunami #TaiwanEarthquake #earthquake."

'Hats Off to These Brave Ladies': Netizens React to Heroic Efforts

A user commented, "They are so brave."

Meanwhile, another commented, "Taiwanese nurses are superheroes in scrubs! Protecting babies during an earthquake takes a special kind of courage and care. My heart is full watching this video."

One user said, "Their reaction exemplifies their training and dedication, more importantly is display their talent for caring and protection of others in harms way. #howtospottalent."

Lauding their efforts, one netizen said, "Heroes really don't need capes."

Furthermore, one said, "Salute to these ladies committed to duties of saving new born during most difficult time of their lifetime."

