Taipei - Taiwanese nationals head to the polling booth to cast their votes in the election whose outcome will have a major impact on the future international order and the stability or the lack of it in the Indo-Pacific region. While Vice President Lai Ching-te, representing the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seeking to succeed the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, Kuomintang Party-backed by China is hoping to regain its erstwhile dominance making many question the future of the island region.

According to Nikkei Asia, the Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te will be voting in his hometown of Tainan. Meanwhile, Hou Yu-ih, the candidate of the Beijing-favored Kuomintang Party, also known as the Nationalist Party, will be casting his ballot in New Taipei City. The voting began at 8 am local time and is scheduled to be wrapped up eight hours later. “I wanted to protect the democracy that had just gotten underway in Taiwan. I gave up my well-paid job and decided to follow the footsteps of our elders in democracy,” Lai said in a presser which he conducted from his hometown. Before we dive into the importance of these elections, here’s all you need to know about the polls taking place in the small island region.

People wait in queue to vote before the presidential election outside a polling station in southern Taiwan’s Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 | Image: AP

Who are the top contenders?

Around 23 million people will choose a new president of an Island which China claims as its own. According to Sky News, in the polls which are being conducted on January 13, the electors will choose not only a president but also a vice president and all 113 members of the Legislative Yuan parliament. When it comes to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the island’s vice president Lai Ching-te is being posed as the new president after Taiwan’s incumbent president Tsai Ing-Wen said that she will be stepping down after holding the top job since 2016.

Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, who also goes by William, cheer at a rally in southern Taiwan’s Tainan city on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 | Image: AP

Meanwhile, the pro-China nationalist party Kuomintang is fielding Hou Yu-ih as its presidential face. According to Sky News, Hou used to be a former police officer and during his presidential campaign, he accused Lai and Tsai of promoting “separatist” ideology in the country. In the past, the party has endorsed the unification with mainland China but in recent years they shifted their stance and insisted that the party will be focusing on maintaining the status quo with Beijing. The third candidate in the intense election is Ko Wen-je from the smaller Taiwan People's Party. Ko has maintained that Taiwan should continue to remain a democratic region with a free policy system.

Taiwan’s Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je, third right, cheers with his running mate Cynthia Wu, fourth left, during an election campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 | Image: AP

A close race

While multiple polls saw Lai leading the race, the same polls indicate that the race is extremely close. According to recent polls released by TVBS, Lai led the race with 33% while Hou stood at 30%. Legislative Yuan polls also pointed out that no party will be getting more than 50% of the seats indicating that no matter which party wins it will still struggle to form a clear majority government. The results of these elections become crucial since looming over the elections has been China’s growing assertiveness in the region. In the span of just a few months, Beijing has regularly sent warships, and warplanes around the Taiwan Strait. Just four days before the elections, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said that China conducted a successful satellite launch in the area.

Honor guards take part in a flag lowering ceremony at Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 | Image: AP

What’s at stake for China?

On Thursday, the Xi Jinping administration said that the upcoming Taiwan elections is a matter of war and peace. The Chinese government insisted if Lai wins he "would continue to follow the evil path of provoking 'independence,'" taking Taiwan "ever further away from peace and prosperity, and ever closer to war and decline,” CBS News reported. In the past, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that Beijing would not shy away from using force to reunify China and Taiwan making it a matter of concern for several international actors including Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping | Image: AP

Apart from China tensions, the Taiwan election largely hinges on domestic issues, particularly an economy that was estimated to have grown just 1.4% last year. That partly reflects inevitable cycles in demand for computer chips and other exports from the high-tech, heavily trade-dependent manufacturing base, and a slowing of the Chinese economy. But longer-term challenges such as housing affordability, a yawning gap between rich and poor, and unemployment are especially prominent.

(With inputs from AP)

