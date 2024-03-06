×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Taiwan Labour Minister Apologises for 'Racist' Remark on Indian Migrant Workers' Skin Colour

The minister apologised for remarks perceived as racist regarding Indian workers. Following this, Taiwan's MoFA then reaffirmed respect for India's culture.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Taiwan’s Minister of Labour, Hsu Ming-chun
Taiwan’s Minister of Labour, Hsu Ming-chun | Image:Youtube
  • 2 min read
Taipei: Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun issued an apology on Tuesday for her comments about recruiting Indian migrant workers, which some people criticised as ‘racist’. In an interview, Minister Hsu said the ministry would focus on hiring workers from northeastern India because ;their skin colour and dietary habits are closer to ours (Taiwan’s).’

During a legislative hearing on Tuesday morning, Hsu regretted her ‘inaccurate’ comments, clarifying that Taiwan's labour policies aim for equality without discrimination against local or foreign workers. She added that her intention was to highlight the abilities and performance of Indian workers, distancing herself from any discriminatory motives.

Legislator Chen Kuan-ting of the Democratic Progressive Party ‘strongly condemned’ Hsu's remarks in a video posted online, arguing that skin colour and race should not be criteria for recruiting migrant workers. The Labour Ministry apologised on Monday night for Hsu's choice of words, stating that the comments were not meant to discriminate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued an apology on Tuesday, acknowledging the narratives surrounding the planned recruitment of Indian workers.

The statement of Taiwan's MoFA also about its civil society that as per them  embraces different views and allows various voices to be heard. It also expressed respect for India's diverse culture and friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and India. The ministry pledged to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding to enhance cooperation and partnership between the two countries. "Taiwan also fully respects India's diverse and rich culture and cherishes the friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and india. It will spare no effort in advancing cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries, with the aim of further elevating cooperation and partnership between Taiwan and India," it added.

Furthermore, the ministry expressed hope that the people of Taiwan would support the country's efforts to engage with the world and strengthen interactions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

