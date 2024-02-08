Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
Thailand: 18 Killed In Fireworks Factory Explosion
A blast at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on January 17 claimed the lives of at least 18 people.
Manasvi Asthana
- World News
- 1 min read
Thailand: 18 killed in fireworks factory explosion | Image:AP
"Confirmed 18 found dead," said a rescue worker, revising down his previous estimate of 20 casualties.
(More Information Awaited)
Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
