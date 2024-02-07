Advertisement

United Nations - As the tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalate, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, urged both nations to de-escalate the conflict. On Thursday, the UN Chief gave his stance on the matter and went on to offer his good offices to help resolve all their issues. He went on to urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any sort of escalations. The proclamation from the head of the international body came after Iran and Pakistan exchanged strikes, threatening a conflict spillover. Both countries justified their attacks by stating that they were targeting the terrorist bases in their respective nations.

“He (Guterres) is very concerned about this escalation, about the exchange of fire, rockets, between Iran and Pakistan. We have seen reports of casualties on both sides,” said the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric when asked to comment on this week’s attacks and counterattacks between Iran and Pakistan. “He urges both sides to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid any further escalation," the spokesperson furthered. Similar sentiments were also expressed by the US and China after Pakistan unleashed a tit-for-tat attack against Iran on Thursday. “Any security issues, any issues, concerns, between Iran and Pakistan must be addressed through peaceful means, through dialogue, through cooperation, and again, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, national integrity and good neighbourly relations," Dujarric concluded.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is deeply concerned about the recent exchange of military strikes between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides: https://t.co/ZSfpAXfFxd — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 18, 2024

How did other international actors react?

While giving out the statement, Dujarric noted that the Secretary-General held a phone call with the Iranian foreign minister. In the call, Guterres insisted that the parties involved in the matter may meet at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday and this could be one of the issues that can be discussed. Just like the United Nations, the European Union also expressed its deep concern on the matter. “These attacks, including in Pakistan, Iraq and Iran now are of utmost concern for the European Union because they violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, and they have also a destabilising effect on the region,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday, Dawn reported. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mentioned that both nations are part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and hence should continue maintaining restraint. “It is regrettable that this is happening between friendly SCO countries, with which we are developing partnership relations. Further aggravation of the situation plays into the hands of those who are not interested in peace, stability, and security in the region,” said Zakharova.