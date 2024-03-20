Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong addresses the media after his meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 27, 2023. | Image: (Richard A. Brooks/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Hanoi: Vo Van Thuong has stepped down as Vietnamese President, a little over a year after being in the position, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, quoting the state media VN Express. Thuong's resignation comes amid an intense anti-corruption campaign that has hit the highest echelons of the Communist Party.

The 54-year-old became president in March 2023, two months after his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc quit from the position to take “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the pandemic. He was the youngest president since modern day Vietnam emerged from war in the mid-1970s, according to AP.

The position of president in Vietnam, which is largely ceremonial, ranks third in the country’s political hierarchy.