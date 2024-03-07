×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

'We Lose More Sovereignty': Ex-Prez. Mohamed Nasheed Raises Alarm Against Maldives ties With China

While raising alarms against Maldives' growing ties with China, Ex-President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed urged the Muizzu administration to maintain precaution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed at Republic Summit 2024
Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed at Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: While raising alarms against Maldives' growing relations with China, Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed elucidated how China uses debt traps to influence smaller nations. While addressing the latest edition of the Republic Summit, Nasheed gave his take on the ongoing India-Maldives diplomatic row and Muizzu's administration's closeness with Beijing. During a one-on-one interaction with Republic TV's Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the Maldivian leader emphasised that the island nation should have a “stable foreign policy” and not keep swinging “from one side to another”.

In the mega event, Nasheed explained his stance on the matter by throwing light on how China influences countries by putting them in a debt trap. “ China has given us a lot of loans to build infrastructure in our country. China intentionally raises the price of the project so that the business plan fails. When the plan fails, one can't pay back the loan,” Nasheed explained. “They ask for equity and with equity, we lose more sovereignty. Maldives has to be mindful of these Chinese loans,” he added.

Advertisement

‘You can't divorce us from India': Nasheed 

During the interaction at the Republic Summit, Nasheed reiterated the significance of strong ties between India and Maldives. “You cannot marginalise the Maldives from India. Most of our doctors and teachers are Indians… Anti-India sentiment is not Maldives' sentiment. We watch the same films, eat the same food, and have similar cultures, we are united and are the same people. You can't divorce us from India,” the Maldivian leader averred. He went on to admit that the “Boycott Maldives" campaign has impacted the country's tourism in a significant way. 

While insisting that the majority of people in Maldives are friends of India, Nasheed insisted India has always helped Maldives and has never been a “bully”. “India has always come and helped us out and these are not actions of a bully. I want to see India rise. I strongly believe our safety and security are linked,” Nasheed said in the Thursday event. “India respected a small island nation Maldives. India spoke to the concerned people of Maldives and found ways how to handle it (the recent issue). These are actions of a responsible superpower,” he added. 

Advertisement

The comments from the former president came days after the current President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu accused India of being a “bully”.  “Though we have small islands in this ocean, we have a vast exclusive economic zone of 9,00,000 square kilometres. Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean. This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," the Maldivian President said in January, this year. However, the callous remarks from Muizzu attracted a sharp rebuttal from External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar. While dismissing the allegations the veteran diplomat noted that so-called “big bullies” don't provide USD 4.5 billion to neighbours when they are in “distress”.

India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, began with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

World NewsArnab GoswamiRepublic DigitalRepublic Summit

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit19 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo