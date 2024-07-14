Published 07:33 IST, July 14th 2024
Assassination Bid? Trump Says He is Fine Following Apparent Gunfire at Pennsylvania Rally
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assassination Bid? Trump Says He is Fine Following Apparent Gunfire at Pennsylvania Rally | Image: AP photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:17 IST, July 14th 2024