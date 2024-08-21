Published 10:48 IST, August 21st 2024
Over 25 Killed in Bus Crash in Central Iran Carrying Shiite Pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq
Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday
Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday | Image: AP
