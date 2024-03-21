×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:56 IST

At Least 32 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy for 'Illegal Poaching'

Thus far in 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained at least 178 Indian fishermen and seized 23 trawlers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
In 2023, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 240 Indian fishermen and seized 35 trawlers.
In 2023, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 240 Indian fishermen and seized 35 trawlers. | Image:PTI/ Representative
Colombo: In the latest such incident, the Sri Lankan Navy, on Wednesday, detained at least 32 Indian fishermen off the coast of Talaimannar and near the island of Delft for allegedly poaching in the island nation's territorial waters. Near Talaimannar, the Navy seized two Indian trawlers alongside seven fishermen. In a separate action, the Navy seized three more Indian trawlers and detained at least 25 fishermen. 

The first group of fishermen, alongside its trawlers, was taken to the Talaimannar Pier while the second group was brought to the Kankasanthurai Harbour. Both groups will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar and Mailadi for further legal proceedings, an official statement said. 

Thus far in 2024, the statement noted, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized 23 trawlers and detained 178 Indian fishermen that were handed over to relevant authorities for legal action. 

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

In 2023, the island nation’s Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:56 IST

