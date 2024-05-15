8 killed and several others injured after a bus crashed in Central Florida | Image:X

Florida: At least 8 people were killed and 45 others were injured after a bus carrying farmworkers in Central Florida overturned and fell into a small gorge after a massive collision with a truck. It is being said that the bus carrying migrant workers in central Florida crashed and overturned on Tuesday morning. According to the local authorities, after the incident, all the victims were rushed to various hospitals, where at least 8 of them were declared dead.

As per the information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) team, the bus was transporting 53 farmworkers when it collided with a truck in Marion County located in north of Orlando.

Authorities say the bus swerved off a road. It crashed through a fence and ended up on its side in a field. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.

The FHP officials stated that at around 6.35 am, a crash involving a 2010 International Bus conveying field workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck on State Road 40, 500 feet west of SW 148 Court was reported. The crash site is situated approximately 45 miles south of Gainesville.

According to the officials, the two vehicles collided, and the bus veered off the road, through a fence, and flipped.

Further details on the incident are being awaited.

