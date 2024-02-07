Advertisement

New Delhi: An Atlas Air flight 5Y95, a Boeing 747-8 (N859GT) aircraft made an ‘emergency’ landing after its engines caught fire mid-air on Friday. The cargo aircraft experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport. "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the company said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, Miami International Airport said in a separate statement.

Atlas Air 747-8F to San Juan safely returns to Miami following an engine issue on departure. The aircraft landed 14 minutes after declaring the emergency.



This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

