Atlas Air Flight From Miami to San Juan Catches Fire Mid-Air | WATCH
The cargo aircraft experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport.
Atlas Air Aircraft Catches Fire | Image:Atlas Air Official Website
New Delhi: An Atlas Air flight 5Y95, a Boeing 747-8 (N859GT) aircraft made an ‘emergency’ landing after its engines caught fire mid-air on Friday. The cargo aircraft experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport. "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the company said in a statement.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, Miami International Airport said in a separate statement.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
