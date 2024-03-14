×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Attack on Navalny Aide Work of Russian Special Services: Lithuania Counter-Intelligence

Late Russian Opposition figure Navalny's aide suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vladimir Putin Lithuania Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The attack on late Russian Opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius was the work of Russian special services, the Lithuanian counter-intelligence said on March 14 in an interview. The attack was carried out by an unidentified assailant by a hammer-wielding assailant on the aide of the jailed Kremlin critic.

The aide suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows, according to the reports. The attack occurred on the night of March 12 outside the home of Navalny’s aide. Kremlin declined to comment on the attack on Leonid Volkov.

Advertisement

Lithuania’s president, in response to the attack said that “nobody is afraid (of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin) here.” In response to Lithuania, Kremlin noted, “people should respect and listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than be afraid of him.”

Assault likely ‘organized and implemented by Russia’: Lithuanian counter-intelligence

Weighing in on the attack, Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania's State Security Department, said that the attack on Navalny’s aide seems to be the “work of Russia's special services.” He, however, refused to detail what his assessment was based on. "We need to pay more attention to the security of the Russian opposition (based in Lithuania),” he said. Lithuania's intelligence services said that the assault was "likely" an operation "organized and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects."

The agency speculated that the attack was carried out on the Russian opposition’s aide to prevent any influence on Russia's March 15-17 presidential election. The polls scheduled for March 17 will extend Putin’s 24-year rule by a further six years if he secured the fifth term. "We see that (Russian intelligence) is very seriously targeting this region and is undertaking action. We see (recruiting) activity in all three Baltic countries," Jauniskis was reported saying in the interview.

Advertisement

The member state of Nato and the European Union (EU) Lithuania has turned into the hub for the electoral opposition figures from Belarus as well as Moscow.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

5 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

10 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

12 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

14 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

17 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

18 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

25 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

28 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

32 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

34 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

35 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

36 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

41 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo