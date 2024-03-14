Advertisement

The attack on late Russian Opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius was the work of Russian special services, the Lithuanian counter-intelligence said on March 14 in an interview. The attack was carried out by an unidentified assailant by a hammer-wielding assailant on the aide of the jailed Kremlin critic.

The aide suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows, according to the reports. The attack occurred on the night of March 12 outside the home of Navalny’s aide. Kremlin declined to comment on the attack on Leonid Volkov.

Lithuania’s president, in response to the attack said that “nobody is afraid (of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin) here.” In response to Lithuania, Kremlin noted, “people should respect and listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than be afraid of him.”

Assault likely ‘organized and implemented by Russia’: Lithuanian counter-intelligence

Weighing in on the attack, Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania's State Security Department, said that the attack on Navalny’s aide seems to be the “work of Russia's special services.” He, however, refused to detail what his assessment was based on. "We need to pay more attention to the security of the Russian opposition (based in Lithuania),” he said. Lithuania's intelligence services said that the assault was "likely" an operation "organized and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects."

The agency speculated that the attack was carried out on the Russian opposition’s aide to prevent any influence on Russia's March 15-17 presidential election. The polls scheduled for March 17 will extend Putin’s 24-year rule by a further six years if he secured the fifth term. "We see that (Russian intelligence) is very seriously targeting this region and is undertaking action. We see (recruiting) activity in all three Baltic countries," Jauniskis was reported saying in the interview.

The member state of Nato and the European Union (EU) Lithuania has turned into the hub for the electoral opposition figures from Belarus as well as Moscow.