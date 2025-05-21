Attempt to Hoodwink: India Strongly Rejects Pakistan's Charge of Role in Balochistan Bus Blast

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of Indian involvement in the Balochistan school bus blast, stating that Pakistan is attempting to "hoodwink" the world by levelling such accusations in order to deflect attention from its own shortcomings in combating terrorism within its territory.

In response to media queries regarding the allegations, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement in unrest within Pakistan. In an attempt to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to cover up its own gross failures, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its internal problems. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail."

What Was Pakistan's Allegation Against India?

Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have alleged that India was involved in carrying out the attack.

"Terrorists operating under Indian patronage attacking innocent children on a school bus is clear evidence of their hostility," Prime Minister Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

All About the Balochistan School Bus Blast

A suicide car bomber struck a school bus in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four children and wounding 38 others, according to a government official.

The attack is the latest in the tense Balochistan province, which has experienced a long-standing insurgency marked by attacks from separatist groups, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army—designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

The bombing occurred in the Khuzdar district as the bus was transporting children to a military-run school in the city, said local Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

However, suspicion has fallen on ethnic Baloch separatists, who frequently target security forces and civilians in the region.