Former President Donald Trump's behavior in court has sparked controversy during the ongoing trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. On Tuesday, May 7th, a visibly upset Trump was reportedly observed shaking his head and “cursing audibly” as Daniels took the stand to give her testimony.

According to reports, Judge Juan Merchan issued a stern warning to Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, during a sidebar conversation, expressing concern over Trump's audible dissent and visible gestures. Judge Merchan deemed Trump's behavior contemptuous, stating that it had the potential to intimidate both the witness and the jury.

"I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that's contemptuous," Judge Merchan was quoted as saying in excerpts from the trial transcript.

"I won't tolerate that," he added, emphasizing the need for decorum in the courtroom.

The judge's intervention underscores the seriousness of the situation, with Trump's conduct during Daniels' testimony drawing scrutiny from legal experts and the public alike.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, Trump's attorney assured the court that he would address the issue with his client.

Stormy Daniels gripping testimony

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, delivered gripping testimony detailing her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Daniels recounted their meeting at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, describing the encounter as "may have been the least impressive sex I'd ever had."

Daniels also confirmed the $130,000 hush money payment orchestrated by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, prior to the 2016 elections. She revealed that she had sought the payment out of fear that Trump would not honor their agreement after his potential election victory.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment and denies any sexual involvement with Daniels, continues to face mounting legal challenges as the trial unfolds.