In a significant move to bolster its military capabilities, the Australian government has announced plans to inject an additional $32 billion into defence over the next decade. This surge in funding comes in the wake of a comprehensive review of the nation's defence strategy, signaling a crucial shift in Australia's approach to national security.

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, emphasized the necessity of modernizing Australia's armed forces to adapt to the evolving global landscape. He underscored the challenges posed by heightened strategic competition between major powers, particularly the United States and China, along with conflicts unfolding in regions like Europe and the Middle East.

An uncertain environment, says deputy PM

"Our environment is characterized by the uncertainty and tensions of entrenched and increasing strategic competition," Marles stated during the announcement.

The increased investment aims to elevate Australia's defence expenditure to 2.4 per cent of GDP by 2033-34, aligning it more closely with key allies like the United Kingdom and India. However, it still falls short of the United States' expenditure, which stands at 3.5 per cent of GDP.

Here is what you need to know

A significant portion of the funding will be directed towards acquiring nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS alliance, with an estimated expenditure of up to $63 billion over the next decade. Additionally, there are plans to enhance the army's artillery systems, extend the range of missiles for the air force and navy, and fortify military bases in the northern regions of the country.

Marles highlighted the importance of investing in drone technologies, citing their increasing significance in modern warfare scenarios witnessed in conflict zones like Ukraine and the Red Sea. To this end, an extra $300 million will be allocated over the next four years, with a total of $1.1 billion earmarked for drone and counter-drone capabilities over the decade.

Some projects will witness cutbacks

However, not all projects will see an increase in funding. Some initiatives, such as the acquisition of new infantry fighting vehicles and facility upgrades in Canberra, will face cutbacks. Marles defended these decisions as necessary for prioritizing strategic goals and ensuring effective planning.

"Meaningful change and meaningful focus cannot happen without meaningful choices," Marles asserted.

The announcement underscores Australia's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges, signaling a proactive stance to safeguard its national interests and resist external coercion.

With this substantial increase in defence spending, Australia aims to reinforce its position as a reliable security partner in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, while also ensuring the safety and security of its citizens in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.