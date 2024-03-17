×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Marries Her Long-Time Partner in Adelaide

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the country's first openly gay female parliamentarian, has married her long-time partner Sophie Allouache.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner | Image:Instagram/ @senatorpennywong
Adelaide: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the country's first openly gay female parliamentarian, has married her long-time partner Sophie Allouache. After the marriage, they also shared photos on the social media site announcing their marriage. The couple, after reportedly being together for nearly two decades, tied the knot on Saturday.

After getting hitched on Saturday at a winery in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, "We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us."

Wong also shared photos on social media platform Instagram. In the photo, Wong can be seen alongside Allouache in wedding attire and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Australia declared same-sex marriage legal in the year 2017.

Notably, Penny Wong, a Labour senator since 2002, represents the state of South Australia in the Senate and is the first Asian-born person to hold an Australian cabinet position.
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Whatsapp logo