Canberra – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings to India as the country gets into the Holi spirits. In his post on X, formally known as Twitter, Albanese stressed that Holi is all about renewal through the triumph of good over evil. He went on to call the festivities a "joyful celebration of colour, love and new life." The Australian premier also emphasised that the citizens of his country should also be inspired by the message the festival delivers. Ever since he came to the office, Albanese has maintained a close ties with India

“Happy Holi, Australia! Holi is a joyful celebration of colour, love and new life. The message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for all Australians. For many Australians of South Asian heritage, Holi's cultural and religious significance brings people together in celebration of their shared faith, history and heritage,” the Australian Prime Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. Albanese recalled his four-day state visit to India in March 2023, during which he celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad. "I was honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India, last year, and to experience the spectacular display of music, colour, and traditional dancing that define this lively tradition. However you mark the occasion this year - whether you gather with family and friends, eat, sing, dance or play with gulaal - I trust you will have a wonderful time," he furthered.

Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/OnuYPtNzCL — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 25, 2024

Australia gets into the Holi groove

During his state visit last year, Albanese took part in the Holi festivities along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canberra shared Albanese's statement on social media platform X and thanked him for extending greetings on Holi.

Sending my best wishes to my friend @DrSJaishankar and to everyone celebrating Holi today - in India, Australia and around the world. pic.twitter.com/fxcf5TMvRA — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 25, 2024

“Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @AlboMP for your greetings for the festival of Holi," the HCI wrote on X. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also extended regards to her Indian counterpart. “Sending my best wishes to my friend @DrSJaishankar and everyone celebrating Holi today - in India, Australia and around the world,” Wong wrote on X.

