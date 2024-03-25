×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Extends Holi Greetings, Recalls His Last Year's Celebration in India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended Holi wishes and insisted that Australians should be inspired by the festival's profound message.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad | Image:X - @AlboMP / File Photo
Canberra – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings to India as the country gets into the Holi spirits. In his post on X, formally known as Twitter, Albanese stressed that Holi is all about renewal through the triumph of good over evil. He went on to call the festivities a "joyful celebration of colour, love and new life." The Australian premier also emphasised that the citizens of his country should also be inspired by the message the festival delivers. Ever since he came to the office, Albanese has maintained a close ties with India  

“Happy Holi, Australia! Holi is a joyful celebration of colour, love and new life. The message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for all Australians. For many Australians of South Asian heritage, Holi's cultural and religious significance brings people together in celebration of their shared faith, history and heritage,” the Australian Prime Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. Albanese recalled his four-day state visit to India in March 2023, during which he celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad. "I was honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India, last year, and to experience the spectacular display of music, colour, and traditional dancing that define this lively tradition. However you mark the occasion this year - whether you gather with family and friends, eat, sing, dance or play with gulaal - I trust you will have a wonderful time," he furthered. 

Australia gets into the Holi groove

During his state visit last year, Albanese took part in the Holi festivities along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canberra shared Albanese's statement on social media platform X and thanked him for extending greetings on Holi

“Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @AlboMP for your greetings for the festival of Holi," the HCI wrote on X. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also extended regards to her Indian counterpart. “Sending my best wishes to my friend @DrSJaishankar and everyone celebrating Holi today - in India, Australia and around the world,” Wong wrote on X. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Whatsapp logo