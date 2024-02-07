Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

Four Indians Die in Drowning Incident in Australia’s Phillip Island

While three of them died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled at an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island, the fourth person died in a hospital later

Srinwanti Das
Phillip Island drowning
Four Indians have now died after the tragic incident at Newhaven, Phillip Island, where they were found unresponsive in the water on Wednesday afternoon | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Victoria: In a tragic incident that took place in Australia’s Phillip Island, Victoria, four Indians have reportedly lost their lives in a drowning mishap. While three of them reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled at an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island, the fourth person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. However, the person succumbed to injuries later. The deceased include three women and a man, said Victoria Police. “CPR was administered on all four but three were pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The news was confirmed by the High Commission of India, Canberra.

“Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance,” it posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As per reports, the incident took place at Forrest Caves, on the island’s south-eastern coast, and Victoria Police reached the spot around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

