Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:58 IST
Four Indians Die in Drowning Incident in Australia’s Phillip Island
While three of them died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled at an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island, the fourth person died in a hospital later
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Victoria: In a tragic incident that took place in Australia’s Phillip Island, Victoria, four Indians have reportedly lost their lives in a drowning mishap. While three of them reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled at an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island, the fourth person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. However, the person succumbed to injuries later. The deceased include three women and a man, said Victoria Police. “CPR was administered on all four but three were pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.
The news was confirmed by the High Commission of India, Canberra.
Advertisement
“Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance,” it posted on X, formerly Twitter.
As per reports, the incident took place at Forrest Caves, on the island’s south-eastern coast, and Victoria Police reached the spot around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:58 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higherBusiness News7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.