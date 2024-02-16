Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Fatal Floods: Indian National Found Dead in Queensland, Australia

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the Indian mission. However, they have pledged to support the family through this heartbreaking ordeal.

Digital Desk
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a tragic turn of events, an Indian national lost their life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. The Indian High Commission in Canberra expressed deep condolences to the victim's family and assured them of necessary assistance during this difficult time.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the Indian mission. However, they have pledged to support the family through this heartbreaking ordeal.

Here is what you need to know

The incident occurred amidst severe weather conditions gripping the region. Queensland, particularly Mount Isa, has been facing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, prompting severe alerts from authorities.

According to Queensland police, a woman was also found dead in her car submerged in floodwaters near Mount Isa. Investigations are underway, and the police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Advertisement

"Due to recent weather events, flooding is continuing to impact extensive road networks across the Mount Isa district. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, and to never enter flood waters," stated the Queensland police.

The situation remains tense as authorities monitor the weather closely and issue warnings to residents in affected areas.

Advertisement

As the community mourns these losses and grapples with the aftermath of the flooding, efforts are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Queensland.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

13 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. M&M shares jump after supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. India News7 minutes ago

  3. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo