Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
Fatal Floods: Indian National Found Dead in Queensland, Australia
The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the Indian mission. However, they have pledged to support the family through this heartbreaking ordeal.
In a tragic turn of events, an Indian national lost their life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. The Indian High Commission in Canberra expressed deep condolences to the victim's family and assured them of necessary assistance during this difficult time.
The incident occurred amidst severe weather conditions gripping the region. Queensland, particularly Mount Isa, has been facing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, prompting severe alerts from authorities.
According to Queensland police, a woman was also found dead in her car submerged in floodwaters near Mount Isa. Investigations are underway, and the police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.
"Due to recent weather events, flooding is continuing to impact extensive road networks across the Mount Isa district. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, and to never enter flood waters," stated the Queensland police.
The situation remains tense as authorities monitor the weather closely and issue warnings to residents in affected areas.
As the community mourns these losses and grapples with the aftermath of the flooding, efforts are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Queensland.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
