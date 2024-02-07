English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Indian-origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh Takes Oath on Bhagavad Gita

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed Ghosh saying, “Wonderful to have you on the Labor Senate team."

Digital Desk
Varun Ghosh
Australian Barrister Varun Ghosh and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. | Image:X/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a first, an Indian origin Australian Barrister Varun Ghosh on Tuesday took oath on Bhagavad Gita in the Australian parliament. Ghosh, who hails from Western Australia, has been appointed as the newest Senator. He has been chosen by the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council of Australia to represent an Australian state in the Senate of the Federal Parliament. He took an oath on the holy book as he is of Hinduism religion and faith.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed Ghosh saying, “Wonderful to have you on the Labor Senate team." "Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you’re the first at something, you’ve got to make sure you’re not the last,” the Australian minister said on X. “I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians,” she added.

Advertisement

Ghosh welcomed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese 

Ghosh was welcomed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who sent him best wishes. “Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team,” Albanese posted on X. The Legislative Assembly of Western Australia said, “The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament.”

Advertisement

Indian origin Ghosh, born in 1985 and moved to Perth in 1997 attended Christ Church Grammar School. He has worked as a lawyer and hails from Perth. He received degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Western Australia and was a Commonwealth Scholar in Law at the University of Cambridge, according to ANI. He was also employed as the finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC, US. He embarked on the political journey after joining Australia’s Labor Party in Perth aged just 17. His parents moved from India in the 1980s. ANI reports that he also worked as a barrister, dealing with legal matters in Western Australia and internationally with the World Bank.

In 2019, he was placed fifth on the Australian Labor Party’s Senate ticket in Western Australia but was not elected. “I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone,” Ghosh said, according to ANI.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement