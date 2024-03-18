Man Dies After Falling Off Hot-Air Balloon in Melbourne, Probe On

Advertisement

Melbourne: In a tragic incident, a man died after falling out of a hot air balloon in Melbourne's northeast.

The man's body was recovered on Monday at around 7:30 am after emergency services were called to Albert Street in Preston.

The balloon had to make an emergency landing at Yarra Bend Park, the police said.

As part of the investigation, the police talked to occupants in the balloon and eyewitnesses to determine the cause of death. Furthermore, directions between Wood Street and Murray Road were closed and commuters were urged to avoid travelling via this route.

Officials and witnesses offered to give condolences to the man’s loved ones.

The National Commercial Hot Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation stated the company BalloonMan was asked for comment.

Furthermore, the WorkSafe Victoria, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Air Transport Safety Bureau are also investigating the matter.