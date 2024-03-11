Advertisement

Auckland – A technical problem caused major turbulence in an international flight to Auckland Airport injuring 50 passengers who were on board. According to the NZ Herald, the incident took place on Monday afternoon and the authorities had to transfer many of the injured passengers to the hospital after landing. As per the reports, more than 10 Hato Hone St John vehicles rushed to the airport this afternoon after they were notified about the incident at 3:58 (local time). The aircraft involved in the incident was the Chilean aircraft named Latam Airlines flight LA800 from Sydney to Auckland.

The medical staff at St John stated that they treated approximately 50 patients with one patient left currently in a serious condition. The authorities later mentioned that 13 of the 50 people who were injured in the incident were transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance. The airline staff of Latam Airlines flight LA800 said that the plane encountered a “technical problem” that caused strong movement. “The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled. As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,” an airline spokesperson told the NZ Herald. “Latam regrets the inconvenience and injury this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards," the spokesperson furthered.

What did the witness say?

According to the NZ Herald, St John sent four ambulances, two operations managers, one major incident support team vehicle, one command unit and two rapid response vehicles to the scene. One of the women who was onboard said that she experienced a “quick little drop” during the flight. “I used to be a flight attendant and this is the first time I’ve ever ... the whole plane just froze,” told the NZ news outlet. The passenger recalled that she saw “at least” five people being taken away by waiting paramedics after landing and was pleased to have made it safely to New Zealand. Meanwhile, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said that its emergency service team was assisting St. John after the authorities received a request for medical support from a Latam Airlines flight from Sydney.