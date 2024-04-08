Advertisement

New Zealand announced on Sunday immediate adjustments to its employment visa program in response to nearly record-breaking migration numbers last year, which the government deemed "unsustainable."

The changes involve the implementation of new measures, such as introducing English language requirements for low-skilled positions and establishing minimum skill and work experience criteria for most employer work visas. Additionally, the maximum continuous stay for most low-skilled roles will be reduced from five years to three years.

New Zealand's priority is attracting highly skilled immigrants

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the government's focus on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants, particularly in professions facing shortages such as secondary teaching. However, Stanford also emphasized the need to prioritize job opportunities for New Zealanders in sectors without skill shortages.

According to a statement by the government, last year saw nearly 173,000 individuals migrate to New Zealand, nearing a record high.

Is New Zealand following Australia's footsteps?

With a population of around 5.1 million, New Zealand has experienced rapid growth in migrant numbers since the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising concerns over inflationary pressures.

In response to similar trends, neighboring Australia has announced plans to reduce its migrant intake by half over the next two years.

The tightening of visa rules reflects New Zealand's efforts to manage migration levels and balance the needs of its workforce amid evolving economic conditions.