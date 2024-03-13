×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

New Zealand Casts Doubt over India Link to Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Murder

New Zealand Deputy PM's remark contradicts other partner countries of the 'Five-Eyes Intelligence', comprising Canada, US, UK, and Australia

Reported by: Digital Desk
​Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters is on a official visit to India
​Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters is on a official visit to India | Image:ANI
New Delhi: New Zealand, a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance, has raised doubt on India's involvement in the killing of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Zealand reportedly received intel related to Nijjar’s killing last year before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations linking his death to India.

Visiting New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has cast doubt over the matter.

Peters, currently on a four-day visit to India, assumed office as Deputy Prime Minister after last November’s elections. Peters, who is also serving as the country’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday that the handling of the Nijjar case transpired under the purview of the previous government.

New Zealand Deputy PM's remark is contrary to other partner countries of the 'Five-Eyes Intelligence', comprising Canada, US, UK, and Australia, who have backed the probe into Nijjar's death. 

A recent purported video footage shows Nijjar being shot by armed men. The video shows Nijjar leaving the parking lot of the Gurdwara in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck. As he approaches the exit, a white sedan pulls in front of him, blocking his truck. Two men then ran up and shot Nijjar before escaping in a car.

Nine months after Nijjar’s murder, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is yet to name suspects or make arrests in relation to Nijjar's killing.

Nijjar's death sparked a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada. India's National Investigation Agency designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. But Canada has accused India of killing Nijjar on its soil. India had, however, rejected the allegations, calling them “absurd and motivated”.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

