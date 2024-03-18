×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

'Biased Reporting': Hindus in Australia Stage 'Gandhigiri-Style' Protests Against Country's Media

Members of the Hindu community gathered outside the office of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) office to call out their biased reportage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Members of Hindu community in Australia stage demonstrations outside ABC News's office
Members of Hindu community in Australia stage demonstrations outside ABC News's office | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Melbourn – Members of the Hindu community gathered outside the office of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) office in Southbank, Melbourne to protest against the scathing reportage done by the Australian news outlet. According to Australia Today, the protestors condemned the alleged “Hinduphobic and Indophobic” reporting done by the national broadcaster. As per the reports, the protest remained peaceful and highlighted the community's plea to conduct a more “balanced and respectful coverage”.

The protestors took the Gandhian route and brought flowers and greeting cards with “get well soon” written on them. They insisted that these flowers and cards were the symbols of “goodwill” and should be considered as a constructive call for change. The demonstrators donned masks and also held placards to assert their presence and resistance against what they called “racial bias”. According to Australia Today, the mask symbolised the community's feeling of being rendered invisible and marginalised by mainstream media narratives, while also standing in solidarity against the spread of racism and discrimination.

While speaking to The Australia Today, the community spokesperson Dharmendra Dandhe insisted that the ABC should reevaluate its editorial approach and urged the broadcasters to move beyond what they called the “colonial white lens”. He explained that the channel is suffering from OCDD.

ABC is suffering from Diahorrea: Dadhe 

While speaking to the Australian news outlet, Dadhe mentioned that ABC is suffering from diarrhoea. “They have shown signs of Diahorrea – shi***ng everywhere their rants of poorly researched Diaspora reports, which are toxic for society and allowing the growth of cancerous cells that are shepherding the peace-loving population of today’s world," Dadhe explained. “I wish them to get well soon as the world doesn’t deserve this kind of illness to spread especially after the recent pandemic,” he furthered. The recent protest reflected the broader concerns among Australian Hindus regarding media representation and the negative stereotypes they face on a regular basis. However, ABC News has not responded to the matter as of now.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

