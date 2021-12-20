19-year-old Who Triggered Lockdown Undergoes Trial, Fined In Australia

A teenager who triggered a week of lockdown in Byron Bay, Australia by flouting COVID rules has been slapped a fine of US $35,000. Earlier in July, 19-year-old Kristian Radovanovic along with his coronavirus infected father and rest of the family members wen to New South Wales’ northern rivers region to buy farmland, according to a report by The Guardian. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The youth was absent from his trial held at the Waverley local court as he had travelled to Serbia with his family to cater to his grandmother. Radovanovic was fined AUS $5000 for not using QR code and $7500 for failing to wear a mask in a general store. A discreet fine of $12,500 was slapped upon the 19-year old for failing to use a QR code and $10,000 FOR wearing a mask inside a taxi. During the trial, Magistrate Paul Mulroney said that all of his offences reflected a high disregard for public safety and health.

Mulroney said that he did not care about how the rest of the community would be affected. What he did was irresponsible, criminal, and had potential to put the lives and the wellbeing of the community at serious risk. He further added, “I am imposing substantial fines to drive home to other people who don’t think this is serious … there should be significant consequences.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has reported a total of 254,633 cases with over 2,146 related fatalities. On Saturday, the pacific country registered 4110 new infections with NSW recording 2482 cases alone. Addressing reporters in the aftermath, Prime minister Scott Morrison said, "We’re past the time when we just talk about case numbers. It is a leading indicator on some issues, but the real issue is how many people are experiencing serious illness."

Booster shots for Australians ?

This comes as health officials in New South Wales were reported to be contemplating shortening the COVID vaccine booster interval to four months. On Friday, December 17, NSW health department officials met with vaccine providers in the state to discuss how they would handle an influx of people who wanted to be vaccinated ahead of schedule, reported The Guardian.

(With inputs from AP)

(image: AP/Kristian Radovanovic/facebook)