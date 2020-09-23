Australia: 200 More Whales Found Off Tasmania In World's Biggest Stranding

A total of 200 more whales were found stranded on an Australian coast on September 23 taking the total number to almost 500. Authorities had already been working on a massive rescue mission to save a pod of over 275 whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour, in Tasmania. Identified as the pilot whales, the pod was located swimming in the shallow inlet by a sandbar inside Macquarie heads, west of Hobart near Strahan according to local news agencies.

According to the reports by AP, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka said, “From the air, they didn’t look to be in a condition that would warrant rescue. Most of them appeared to be dead”. However, their condition would be examined when the boat and crew would be sent if the whales could be saved, he added. He also told AP that a total of 30 whales were moved from the sandbars to the open ocean but few got stranded again. The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment and local police scrambled to the ocean as they waited for the whale rescue gear to dive in. DPIPWE spokesperson said in a statement that Marine experts will assess the scene and the request will be made through various avenues for help if needed, based on the severity of the situation.

Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said, “In Tasmania, this is the biggest (mass stranding) we’ve recorded”. He added, with cool weather helping, “we’ve got a very good chance of getting more off that sandbar”. Australia’s largest mass stranding took place in the year 1996 when 320 pilot whales were found near the Western Australia town of Dunsborough.

Vanessa Pirotta, who is a Marine scientist, said that there can be a number of factors which led to this incident, including, navigational errors. She added, “They do have a very strong social system, these animals are closely bonded and that’s why we have seen so many in this case unfortunately in this situation”. Talking about rescuing, she said that it does not always work “because they are wanting to return back to the pod, they might hear the acoustics for the vocalizations of the sounds that the others are making, or they’re just disoriented and in this case extremely stressed, and just probably so fatigued that they in some cases don’t know where they are”.

