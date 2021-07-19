After Boasting About Violating COVID Quarantine Rules, Australia To Deport Katie Hopkins

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she plans to breach the country's quarantine rules. Katie Hopkins had traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in 14-day mandatory quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.

Katie Hopkin's flight to Australia had created an outrage after the government last week halved the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents allowed to return home each week to 3,000. This move by the government was taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 leaking from hotel quarantine. Currently, over 34,000 Australians, who want to come home remain stranded overseas.

Australia to deport Katie Hopkins

This comes at a time when Australia's two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne are under lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the more contagious delta variant. Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Hopkins would be deported after she boasted about her intention to flout COVID quarantine rules on Instagram. Andrews described Hopkins’ comments as shameful.

Karen Andrews said. "It’s appalling that this individual behaved the way that she did and she will be leaving. We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can arrange that."

Remarking that Hopkin's boasting about breaching quarantine was just appalling, the Australian Home Minister said that it was a slap in the face for all those Australians, who are currently in lockdown. "It's just unacceptable behavior," Andrews added.

Hopkins, who has gained notoriety for her anti-Muslim comments, had described the COVID-19 lockdown as the "greatest hoax in human history". In a since-deleted Instagram video from her hotel room, she had said that she planned to frighten staff who brought meals to her door by confronting them naked and without a mask. People in quarantine are not allowed to open their hotel room doors until 30 seconds after their meals have been delivered and must wear masks while their doors are open.

Meanwhile, Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia, the production company behind the program “Big Brother VIP” in which Hopkins was to appear, said on Sunday her contract was canceled. “Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine,” the companies said in a joint statement.

(Image: AP)