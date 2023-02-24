The Indian Consulate in the Australian city of Brisbane became the latest target of Khalistani forces on the night of Tuesday. According to The Australia Today, unidentified perpetrators affixed a Khalistan flag in the consulate which is situated Swann Road in the suburb of Taringa.

The flag was spotted by Archana Singh, the Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane, the next day when she reached the office. After witnessing it, she quickly informed the Queensland Police, and the police later confiscated the flag. In a conversation with the outlet, Singh said: “Police is surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have strong faith in police authority."

"The whole Indian Australian community is working together so that what happened in Melbourne is not repeated," she added. Earlier on February 18, a similar attack was orchestrated outside Indian High Commission in London when Khalistan supporters raised hate slogans against India.

Khalistani attacks continue in various parts of the world

Taking to Twitter, former president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, "KhaIistanis raising anti-India-Modi slogans outside Indian High Commission in London. They are still living in their fairyland that they can benefit themselves with these sorts of protests! They are doing harm to themselves only."

Threats and attacks by Khalistani forces on Hindu places of worship and Indian consulates have grown rampant in many cities around the world. Earlier this month, Sydney Murugan Temple’s elderly Director A. Poopalasingam and Director – Educational Activities T. Sinnarajah received phone calls by Khalistani goons who threatened them of dire consequences. The Secretary of the temple D. Gnanaratnam told The Australia Today, “I also received the phone call but was at my work environment so disconnected it immediately.”