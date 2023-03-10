Building Stronger Partnership Each And Every Day: Albanese During Rashtrapati Bhawan Visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese kickstarted the third day of his state visit to India on Friday by heading to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, where he received a grand ceremonial welcome at the forecourt. Stepping out of his vehicle, Albanese inspected the guard of honour and later went on to greet and shake hands with prominent officials who awaited his arrival.

He then proceeded to deliver a brief address and sum up the India visit, his first one since he took office last year. Expressing gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "very warm welcome", Albanese noted that "Australia & India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day".

"We want to co-operate with India and build a relationship in culture, economic relations and in the area of security," he added. The Australian leader also quipped about the friendly yet competitive dynamic the two nations share in sports. "We are competing on the cricket field to be the world's best but together we are building a better world," he said on the morning of Friday before visiting Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

Albanese to hold meetings in New Delhi

Today marks the second-last day of Albanese's trip to India. Currently in New Delhi, the leader is set to hold wide-ranging discussions and meetings with top Indian leaders, including PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Moreover, Albanese and PM Modi will also be holding a summit to "discuss areas of co-operation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest," according to a press release issued by the MEA earlier this month.