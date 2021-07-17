Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Sydney Tightens Lockdown; Know What Is Allowed & What Is Not

The authorities in the Australian city of Sydney have ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail. The government has also threatened fines for employers who force employees to come to office amid rising coronavirus cases. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian in a news conference announced that the new restrictions would last until July 30 at least. The rise in COVID-19 cases has been reported due to the spread of the Delta variant .

New restrictions imposed in Sydney

Berejiklian announced the new restrictions, including the new "stay at home" orders for Fairfield, Canterbury, Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas to curb the spread of the virus. Berejiklian said any employer who forces their employee to attend a non-essential workplace would have to pay a fine of $10,000. She said that people in Greater Sydney should always have a mask, even if exercising within their household. Carpooling has also been banned, while restrictions for regional NSW remain unchanged. All existing restrictions in Greater Sydney, including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour will remain in place, with these new restrictions coming into effect until 11:59 pm on July 30.

According to the new restrictions that will come into effect from July 17 at midnight, retail premises will be required to close. However, takeaway and home delivery can still operate. Residents of Fairfield, Liverpool and Canterbury-Bankstown will not be allowed to leave their local government areas except for health and emergency work which includes aged and disability care workers. Stores that will be able to stay open include supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, fruit and vegetable stores, liquor stores, fishmongers, stores that predominantly sell health, medical, maternity and infant supplies, pharmacies, chemists, petrol stations, car hire, banks, financial institutions, hardware, nurseries, agricultural, regional supplies, pet supplies, post offices, newsagents and office supply stores. All carpooling is to be stopped unless among members of the same household.

Given the ongoing number of infectious cases in the community, the current lockdown will be extended for at least another two weeks until 11:59pm on Friday, 30 July. pic.twitter.com/xQxO8MieH6 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 14, 2021

As per the new guidelines that will come into effect from 12:01 am on July 19, all construction across Greater Sydney will be paused. Non-urgent maintenance, including cleaning services, and repair work on residential premises will also be paused. Emergency maintenance work will be allowed to continue. Authorities will allow builders to secure their worksites over the weekend and after Monday the work will be halted until July 30. From July 31, Employers must allow their employees to work from home if the employee can do so. If the employer forces the employee to come to the office, the employer will be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

According to the New South Wales health department, 117 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in NSW. Of these 111 cases are locally acquired while six new overseas acquired cases were recorded The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,644. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 2,975,525 with 1,158,879 doses administered by NSW Health and 1,816,646 administered by the GP network and other providers.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay