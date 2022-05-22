Anthony Albanese May Be Sworn In As Acting PM Of Australia To Attend Quad Summit: Report

Australia's newly-elected leader Anthony Albanese might be sworn in as acting Prime Minister to attend the Quad Summit, with the counting of votes underway, as per the media reports. It remains unclear whether Anthony Albanese's Labor party will be able to form a majority government or if it would need to form a coalition with other parties. Notably, Albanese needs 76 seats to govern in its own right and Labor Party has been declared the winner in 72 seats with 66.3% of votes counted, according to AP.

Even though it is unclear whether the Labor Party chief will take over as acting Prime Minister of Australia, Albanese is scheduled to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida. It is to mention here that leaders of Japan, US, India and Australia are due to participate in the third Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on May 24. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Quad summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, an in-person Summit in the US in September and a virtual meeting in March 2022.

Labor Party wins 72 seats

Notably, Anthony Albanese requires 76 seats to govern in its own right and Labor Party has been declared winner in 72 seats, with 66.3% of votes counted, AP reported citing Australian Broadcasting Corp. The Liberal-National coalition led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far secured 50 seats, well down from its majority of 76 in the 2019 elections. Furthermore, 15 seats have been declared for independents or candidates of smaller parties. Speaking to his supporters on his humble background, Albanese said that the poll results show how a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner can stand before them tonight as Australia's Prime Minister.

While addressing his supporters, Anthony Albanese said, "It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia’s prime minister," as per AP. His party has promised to provide more financial assistance, and a robust social safety net and intends to increase minimum wages. Meanwhile, the outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that their government is handing over the country in a "stronger position."

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP