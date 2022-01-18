As Australia Records Highest COVID Deaths, Health Experts Question Country's Working Style

As Australia recorded the highest death toll on January 18, the health experts raised grave concern over the country's working format. According to a report by The Guardian, Australia has reported at least 75 deaths on Wednesday, despite that, the policymakers are clueless of the exact data due to differences in working style. While speaking to the Guardian on the current situation of Coronavirus in the country of over 26 million, Adrian Esterman, University of South Australia professor of biostatistics and epidemiology, said the country does not have proper centralised data collection.

Calling the situation "simply crazy", Esterman said that the country does not have even a "proper definition of the Coronavirus."

"It's a total mishmash and something should have been done about it," he was quoted as telling The Guadian, adding that a national data collection centre is needed. We do not have national data collection for COVID-19, full stop.

"We don't even have an agreed definition of things for Covid-19, which is simply crazy. This is why we need a (national centre) in Australia," added Esterman.

It is worth mentioning that the country has reported at least 75 deaths in the past 24 hours including, 36 deaths in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria and 16 in Queensland. Notably, the country had witnessed the highest death toll on September 4, 2020, when it had reported 59 COVID deaths. Further, the professor of biostatistics and epidemiology highlighted that the states and territories use distinct timeframes to capture daily cases. "They can’t even agree on a date," the professor exclaimed. According to the federal health department, they were not aware of the actual death figures as the health ministry is yet to decide "if a person dies while undergoing treatment of any prolonged ailment, he/she will be added in the deaths related to Coronavirus or not."

Victoria declared an emergency for hospitals

Meanwhile, while speaking to news agency AP, Acting Health Minister James Merlino said that the country is struggling with the current wave of the Coronavirus. Though he acknowledged that the abrupt surge in the COVID cases is not due to the Omicron variant, he added that the Delta variant is still prevalent in the country and is responsible for the soar in death cases.

"We have reached a point in our healthcare system where it’s juggling extreme workforce shortages … alongside a vast number of patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization, alongside that an extraordinary workforce that is absolutely exhausted," James Merlino said.

