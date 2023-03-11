Attacks On Hindu Temples Have 'no Place In Australia', Assures PM Anthony Albanese

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised his concern on recent attacks on Hindu temples in Australia before his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday, the Australian PM assured PM Modi that there was no place for such extremist acts in his country.

While addressing the media, Australia's Prime Minister stated that he gave assurance that Australia is a "country that respects people's faith and that he doesn't tolerate the sort of extreme actions". He stated, "Attacks that we've seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia."

Albanese further said that he will take every action through the authorities and also use security if required to ensure that anyone found involved in these actions faces strict consequences. "We're a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity," the statement quoted him as saying.

On Friday, while addressing the India-Australia: Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Australian PM, in wake of the recent attacks on temples in Australia, has assured the safety of Hindu temples and the well-being of the Indian community in Australia.

"Since the last few weeks, news of attacks on temples in Australia has been coming regularly. It is natural that such news would worry people in India. I have raised these concerns with Prime Minister Albanese, who has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him," PM said.

A week ago, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Australia's Brisbane was vandalized by pro-Khalistan supporters. This attack was the fifth attempt at vandalism after various attempts earlier in January and February. Earlier on March 8, the Swaminarayan Temple in Perth was attacked by Khalistan supporters.

While speaking with The Australia Today, the President of Temple, Vinodbhai Hirani, said he received a call from an American number, and the man who was on the call said himself to be "Gurupdesh Singh," who warned Hindus to support Khalistan or face dire consequences. Hirani told the Australian media that they are deciding with the management committee on how to further protect the temple from such attacks.

