Aukus Row: Australian PM Says 'no Opportunity' To Meet With French President At UNGA

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said that he will not speak with the French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations this week as the political rift between the two nations over Canberra’s cancellation of a $40 billion defence contract with Paris intensified. France had earlier threatened to torpedo an Australian-EU trade deal negotiations scheduled for next month, warning that the future negotiations with Australia were now “unthinkable”. The trilateral Aukus agreement that Australia reached with Washington has angered France which accused both Australia and the United States of “stabbing it in the back.”

On Tuesday, the Australian Prime Minister told a presser that he will meet Quad leaders, which will be attended by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York following the UN General Assembly but “will not meet separately with French President Emmanuel Macron.” "There is not an opportunity for that at this time. I'm sure that opportunity will come in time," Morrison informed reporters in New York, unravelling another flashpoint in the ongoing diplomatic dispute with France. Morrison’s remarks were made after the EU expressed solidarity with France, and reports emerged that the commission had sunk the free trade agreement negotiation scheduled for 12 October, for which talks were being held for over three years between the EU and Canberra.

Morrison to meet QUAD leaders, Biden but not France's Macron

While US President Joe Biden told a White House briefing that he seeks to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of UNGA to ease tensions, Morrison refused to hold any bilateral meeting or conversation with the irate French President Emmanuel Macron. Although he is expected to hold a meeting with Biden and European leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York before he heads to Washington for the QUAD meeting, media reports from New York have confirmed. The Australian Prime Minister had earlier clarified that the nuclear submarine contract that he scrapped with France was "not in favour of Canberra." He also contradicted France's claim that it was not informed beforehand, saying that the French government and the Submarine company had known about cancellation even before the deal was officially called off. "I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national interest first. Never will," Morrison told Australian reporters.

(IMAGE: AP)