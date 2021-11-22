Aus: Blind Man Gets Licence To Ride Dirt Bike, Says 'don't Listen To Those Who Say No'

In a first, a 32-year-old “totally blind” man from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia who was told that it’s impossible for him to get behind the wheels, will get his driver’s license for recreational dirt biking. The specially-abled man learned how to ride a motorbike with the help of a navigator, a biker friend who gave him directions and information about the trail as he rode on a separate bike. Moller-Nielsen communicates while driving with microphones and earphones in helmets, his friend Jack Elkins informed Australia's ABC, adding that the most important role that he, as a navigator, played was to help his blind friend by giving him appropriate cue points to be able to ride on his own.

“I don’t tell him what gear to use, how to brake, etc., I just have to guide him,” ABC quoted Elkins as saying. Sharing the inspirational story on Twitter, Blind Citizens Australia (BCA), the national representative organisation of people who are blind or vision impaired, wrote: “Chass Moller-Nielson is the first blind person in Queensland to get a recreational dirt-bike licence.”

'When you're visually impaired, people tell you not to do normal things,' says Moller-Nielson

In a podcast interview with New Horizons, Blind Citizens Australia’s weekly radio show that celebrates the contributions and achievements of Australians with disabilities, Chass Moller-Nielson revealed that he first jumped on board with Motorcycle QLD for kids, and his cousins would “guide him.” Chances are when you are visually impaired that people will tell you “not to do things that other normal people do,” Chass Moller-Nielson said, but “I said, I wanted to do it.”

The man, born blind since birth, then revealed that despite challenges and difficulties, he started practicing biking on his own at an abandoned fruit farm once owned by his grandfather. When asked if balancing the motorbike ever made him nervous at the time that he tried to ride the motorcycle, the latter replied, “it’s hard, but I guess as I was born with blindness I also have a lot of perceptive powers which I used while I was riding.” But he added, that once he moved into the city, it turned hard and people told him “that’s it, it’s over.” But he continued trying and sought assistance from friends who used radio communications to guide the roads and acted as a navigator on the terrain.

“We haven’t really made it complicated yet, so we’re just doing simple turns and leaning.“But of course, as we progress, we’re going to have a little harder time,” Chass Moller-Nielson’s friend Jack Elkins told ABC, adding that right now the pair were doing simple left or right control on the track in the Queensland Moto Park. Moller-Nielsen, who says that his goal is to motivate blind people to pursue their goals, has relied on the donated bikes and equipment. “Don’t listen to the people who say no,” he said on the podcast. His story inspired Helen Boardman, Australia’s first woman with visual impairment to also earn a recreational dirt bike license.