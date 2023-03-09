Last Updated:

Aus PM Albaneses' India Trip In Pics: Meeting Mumbai Dabbawallas To Onboard INS Vikrant

On the second day of the India tour, the Australian Prime Minister visited Ahmedabad stadium, met Dabbawallas of Mumbai, and toured Indian Navy's INS Vikrant.

Anthony Albanese
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in India on a four-day visit, met Mumbai’s popular dabbawalas at an event on Wednesday.

PM Modi, Anthony Albanese
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clicks a selfie with PM Narendra Modi at the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia, India
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Anthony Albanese meets Australian chefs working in restaurants in India.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese receives Guard of Honour onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Australia, India, Hari Kumar
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian PM talking with India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Indian Navy
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian PM walks with Indian Navy officers onboard INS Vikrant.

PM Modi, Indian Cricketer
Image: Twitter/@Anthonyalbanese

PM Modi presented a special cap to India captain Rohit Sharma, while Australian PM Anthony Albanese presented the cap to Australia skipper Steve Smith before the start of 4th India-Australia Test.

Piyush Goyal
Image: Twitter/@Anthonyalbanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal.

Australia, Anthony Albanese
Image: Twitter/@AnthonyAlbanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese addresses the media about the news that one of the biggest-ever investments in Australian manufacturing jobs hasby  been passed the House of Representatives.

Australia
Image: Twitter/@Anthonyalbanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets the delegation from the Smart Energy Conclave in Ahmedabad to talk about how Australian businesses can benefit from the renewables boom in India.

INS Vikrant, Anthony Albanese
Image: Twitter/@Anthonyalbanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese inside the cockpit of Naval LCA onboard INS Vikrant, off the Mumbai coast.

