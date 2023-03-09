Aus PM Albaneses' India Trip In Pics: Meeting Mumbai Dabbawallas To Onboard INS Vikrant

Quick links:
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in India on a four-day visit, met Mumbai’s popular dabbawalas at an event on Wednesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clicks a selfie with PM Narendra Modi at the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese receives Guard of Honour onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
PM Modi presented a special cap to India captain Rohit Sharma, while Australian PM Anthony Albanese presented the cap to Australia skipper Steve Smith before the start of 4th India-Australia Test.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese addresses the media about the news that one of the biggest-ever investments in Australian manufacturing jobs hasby been passed the House of Representatives.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets the delegation from the Smart Energy Conclave in Ahmedabad to talk about how Australian businesses can benefit from the renewables boom in India.