Australia: 30,000 COVID-19 Deaths Avoided Due To Strict Measures, Claims PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday, May 18 said that the strict measures that were adopted by his government have avoided 30,000 deaths in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking at a press conference in Queensland, he termed the emergence of new virus strains as a "great risk". He assured that the Australian government is taking decisions based on the best medical advice which is available right now.

Morrison said, “The pandemic is raging. The pandemic is morphing. It's changing everyday. When you see the pandemic this year raging through developing countries, then the great risk, as we're already seeing, is new strains, new variants coming through”. He added, “I'm not going to take risks with Australian lives. I'm not going to do that and I'm going to ensure that we maintain a regime that has so far avoided the loss of 30,000 lives in this country and has seen more Australians come back into work than were there before (the pandemic)”.

Earlier, he had defended the COVID-19 curbs and the country's border closure that he placed “indefinitely” for the rest of the world to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Morrison countered the experts’ warnings that the outside closure for the second year will turn Australia into a “hermit nation” by citing the dangerous variant spreads of the COVID-19 that have made the pandemic worse than the last year. Amid the controversies around the stringent shutdown of the country under the Australian government's aggressive coronavirus bans for overseas travellers, Morrison said that he “just won’t open the nation’s borders suddenly”.

'Fix the quarantine system'

Morrison’s travel ban, which included a ban on Australia’s own repatriating citizens from other countries such as India, attracted flak and outrage by the human rights advocates, and government officials. Senator Matt Canavan condemned Morrison’s policies in a tweet earlier this month, stating that the Australian administration must fix a quarantine system than "leave our fellow Australians stranded”. Canavan lambasted Morrison's administration saying, “We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them,” after PM Morrison's refusal to accept returning Australians into the country over fears of new ‘double mutations’ spreading.

Eventually, the first repatriation flight from India flew out with 80 Australians onboard that landed in Darwin on Saturday, last week, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT.) Although, under its rigorous quarantine rules, authorities forbade those that diagnosed COVID-19 positive to get onboard Qantas from New Delhi to return home, sparking fresh uproar against the Australian Prime Minister. Australia slammed shut its borders in March last year, and Morrison stressed in the pressers that he "doesn't see an appetite" for Australia opening to the world at the moment.

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)