Australia: 4-year-old Missing Girl Found 'alive And Well' After Extensive Police Search

Cleo Smith, the four-year-old girl who went missing more than two weeks ago from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s remote west coast, has been found "alive and well" on Wednesday, November 3. In the incident that left the entire country horrified, Australian police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued the little girl. The officials took a sigh of relief after seeing the body camera video of a police officer scooping up Cleo and hearing her say, "My name is Cleo".

According to the official release by the police, "One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’ She said - ‘My name is Cleo.'"

According to AP, a 36-year-old local man has also been arrested after a late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon where Cleo was found, following a tip to police on Tuesday, November 2. The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon.

The mother announced on social media, "Our family is whole again". But Western Australia state Police commissioner Chris Dawson did not mention what the girl was subjected to and added that the four-year-old is well.

Dawson said, "This has been an ordeal. I won’t go into any more details, other than to say we’re so thankful she’s alive." As per AP, the Western Australia state Police commissioner said that 'dogged, methodical police work' led to Cleo’s rescue. Separately, Dawson told ABC that the man in custody has no family connection.

The miracle we all hoped for. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zOd5WDTA1A — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021

4-year-old Cleo Smith was found alive and well early in the morning on 3 November 2021. Details: https://t.co/3efooXRDgN — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 2, 2021

Scott Morrison reacted to Cleo’s rescue

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted to Cleo’s discovery from the United Arab Emirates while returning from Scotland. He thanked the law enforcement for finding the four-year-old and supporting the troubled family. Morrison told the reporters, "It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realized is just a huge relief, a moment for great joy."

"This particular case, obviously, has captured the hearts of Australians as we felt such terrible sorrow for the family," he added.

The four-year-old disappeared around 18 days ago from the Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon on October 16. As per media reports, her mother was the last known person to see her and she said that her daughter woke up around 1.30 a.m. asking for water before going back to bed. However, the next morning, both Cleo and her sleeping bag were missing from the family’s tent.

