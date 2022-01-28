The Aboriginal health groups in Australia claimed that the COVID-19 situation has turned out of control in the Northern Territory (NT), indicating a "catastrophic failure" by the administration to carry out the emergency preparations. The groups wrote a letter to the NT Chief Minister, Michael Gunner, and accused his government of failing to carry out emergency measures to control the current outbreak. "Many of the challenges we are facing today were anticipated well in advance. However, the NT government has failed miserably in its duty but not implementing necessary measures in Central Australia," the letter read as per The Guardian.

'COVID has spread out of control in Aboriginal communities'

The Central Land Council, Congress Aboriginal Health Service, and Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory (AMSANT), which represent thousands of traditional owners and the territory's frontline medical services, called on Gunner to act quickly to protect Central Australia. The groups stated in the letter that the government agencies in Central Australia have failed miserably in their efforts to put the outbreak's containment strategies into action. As a result of this, COVID has spread out of control in Aboriginal communities across Central Australia and abroad, they stated.

"We have been pressing for firm action to slow the outbreak since it began early this year. But our requests were ignored, or action was taken on a limited scale to make a real difference," the letter stated. The health groups further stated that this is the last chance for the NT government to take some strict actions to flatten the curve of new infections and save the lives of people. According to the groups, the late implementation of a mask mandate, slow contact tracing, and the failure to remove positive cases from packed households are some examples of public health failure.

Health groups urge Northern Territory govt to implement lockdown

It should be mentioned here that the groups also urged the NT Chief Minister Gunner to implement the lockdown in Central Australia to contain the spread of new infections. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stated that he understands the concern but did not think that the lockdown would be a viable option. He further went on to say that the government's current measures in place are "one of the best in the world," The Guardian reported.

Image: Facebook/@Michael Gunner/Pixabay