Australia: ACCC Threatens $10 Mn Fine On Retailers Charging High Prices For Antigen Tests

On January 17, following evidence of exorbitant overcharging of consumers for rapid antigen tests, Australia's competition watchdog has vowed massive fines for retailers found to be charging exorbitant rates for the tests. In a press conference, Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said the agency has received a number of very alarming concerns about very high pricing on Monday. Those found in violation of the guidelines might face fines of up to $10 million or 10% of their annual turnover, he warned.

According to the ACCC, the highest price quoted for a single test on an internet marketplace was more than $1,000. The ACCC discovered evidence of marked-up pricing in a December probe, as the supply of quick tests struggled to keep up with increasing demand in response to rapidly escalating COVID-19 cases across Australia.

'Australians should not pay ridiculous prices for a product they desperately need'

According to the ACCC, some tests have cost $70 through smaller retail locations, despite wholesale rates ranging from $3.95 to $11.45 per test. Fast antigen tests are being conducted at $20 to $30, according to reports. Sims labelled retail mark-ups of more than 100% on rapid antigen tests as "beyond the pale" and said the agency was working with the Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) and the Australian Federal Police to stamp this out.

"We want action now, we want prices down now because Australian consumers should not be paying ridiculous prices for a product they desperately need in the middle of a pandemic," Rod Sims stated at the press conference.

Sims said the Consumer Commission would not hesitate to act if retail pricing is found to amount to unconscionable conduct. The ACCC singled out select King of the Pack and Metro Petroleum outlets as the worst offenders, followed by convenience stores, tobacconists, supermarkets, and gas stations. For those two chain stores alone, over 100 complaints had been received. More than 40 test suppliers, large retailers, and drugstore chains were approached by the competition watchdog for information on their costs, current price, and stock availability.

The challenges in obtaining the tests have been put on by a global supply deficit, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The ACCC has received a large number of complaints about businesses selling tests in New South Wales. Despite its crackdown, the ACCC claims that consumer prices are rising. Consumers are also reporting that some stores refuse to issue receipts or provide erroneous receipts. The Australian federal government had made it illegal, earlier this year, to mark up the price of quick antigen tests by more than 20%.

(With agency inputs, Image: accc.gov.au)