Australia Accuses China Of Lasing ADF Aircraft, PM Morrison Calls It 'irresponsible Act'

The Australian Defence Department has accused a Chinese navy ship of shining a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft. The Australian Defence Department "strongly" condemned the "unprofessional and unsafe military conduct." According to the department, the incident took place on Thursday, 17 February, when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while "in flight over Australia’s northern approaches."

Laser emanated from PLA Navy vessel

The department in a statement announced that the laser came from a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) vessel. The vessel was accompanied by another PLA-N ship that was sailing east through the Arafura Sea at the time of the incident. The Australian Defence Department stated that both ships have transited through the Torres Strait and are in the Coral Sea. Furthermore, the department called the illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese navy vessel a "serious safety incident." Moreover, the Australian authorities stressed that such actions could have resulted in endangering the "safety and lives of the ADF personnel.”

"The laser was detected as emanating from a People’s Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel. Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident," The Australian Defence Department said in a statement.

Australian PM calls Chinese action 'an act of intimidation'

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asserted the laser could have disabled the aircraft and put the lives of the entire crew at risk. He expressed concern about the actions of using lasers on Australian surveillance aircraft. Morrison called the action "an act of intimidation" which he insisted was "unprovoked and unwarranted." Calling it a "dangerous act," he asserted that Australia would not accept such acts of intimidation. Furthermore, Australian PM Scott Morrison called the action a "reckless and irresponsible act" and emphasized that the action should not occur again. Addressing the press conference, Morrison informed that Australia will be raising the issue through diplomatic and defence channels.

"I'm very concerned about the actions, though, of using the lasers on an Australian surveillance aircraft. That is, I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one that was unprovoked, unwarranted and Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation," Scott Morrison said in the press conference.

Image: AP